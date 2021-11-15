Has PPP convinced PDM on no-trust motion against PM?

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has managed to convince the opposition parties to table a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan from the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), sources in the opposition parties have claimed.

The government is currently facing a tough time due to the soaring price hike and the opposition wants to cash in on this situation.

Sources confided to Daily Times that the recent meeting between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM chief Fazlur Rehman was of great significance in which the former discussed the possibility of bringing a direct no-confidence motion against the prime minister instead of knocking out the Senate chairman first.

Following this meeting, Fazl contacted PML (N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to give a final shape to the anti-government strategy.

Sources said the PML (N), JUI (F) and other parties had conveyed to the PPP that they will support the move but will not become a part of the new setup. Those in the PDM believe that becoming a part of the new setup at the fag end of present assemblies will not be a wise move and may dent their popularity ahead of the general elections, given the current economic situation of the country. There is also realization in the PPP that forming the government without taking the other opposition parties along will be a big gamble and in case of failure to handle the situation, they will stand nowhere in the next general elections.

The PPP hence is maintaining contacts at different levels with the other opposition parties and trying to woo them to become a part of the new setup to share the burden of any possible failure, sources said, clarifying that the opposition parties only wanted ouster of the sitting government but not derailment of the system or dissolution of assemblies.

The opposition parties are cognizant that dissolution of assemblies might be detrimental, carrying serious consequences for the democratic system.

Asked as to why the opposition parties were so confident about the success of no-confidence motion, the sources said it had been conveyed to the top leadership of opposition parties that the establishment will not interfere and come to the rescue of the incumbent setup.

It also merits a mentioning that the allied parties of the PTI are also not content and are complaining that they are not being taken into confidence on important matters.

The PTI will lose its thin majority in the National Assembly if any of its allies quits.

Asked as to who will be the next prime minister if the opposition parties’ no-confidence motion met success, the sources said the PPP was considering the names of both Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and senior leader Khurshid Shah for the slot. However, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari wanted to pitch his son to assume the top seat.

Zardari wants to give an impression to the masses and later will also take credit for that it was Bilawal Bhutto who showed the real leadership trait by taking the country’s reins in the most difficult times. A little success on the economic front will be enough for the PPP to stand a better chance in the next elections, the sources remarked.