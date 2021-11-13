Islamabad police busts dacoit gang

Islamabad capital police (ICT) busted an eight member notorious gang known as the “Ghani gang” that was involved in house robberies in different areas of the Capital.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar along with SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar Shah and SP (Investigation) Liaqat Hyat Niazi, said that CIA police busted a notorious gang involved in several robbery and burglary incidents in Islamabad.

He said that ring leader of this gang identified as Abdul Ghani alias Abdul Wahid Usman had named it as “Ghani Gang” and it was wanted to police for last 15 years.

The modes operands of the gang were to enter houses through adjacent nullahs and make the inmates hostage at gun point and later decamp in Afghanistan.

They used to keep cutters, weapons, iron rods with them and barged in multiple houses in areas of Golra, Shalimar, Khanna, Shehzad town, Bani Gala and Aabpara police stations.

They confessed to commit dacoity at the house of a federal secretary and Orchard Scheme at Murree road while police recovered diamonds worth Rs. 7.5 million, 60 tola gold ornaments, mobile phones, cash, weapons and ammunition from their possession.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said that CIA police worked hard to bust the gang and raided in various areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi and Islamabad to arrest its members.

The gangsters have been identified as Abdul Ghani alias Abdul Wahid Usman, Abdul Wahab alias Choto Hazrat Khan alias Jehangir, Khuda-e-ram, Janat Gul, Kareem Zarge, Aamir Khan residents of Afghanistan and Aziz resident of Kale Toro Mardan.

DIG (Operations) appreciated the performance of SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman and his team including SP (Investigation) Liaqat Hyat Niazi, DSP CIA Rukhsar Mehdi, Sub-Inspectors Suleman Shah, Habib Ullah, Nur Ullah, ASI Sudher Abbass and other policemen.

He also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of police team.

Moreover, DIG (Operations) said that Islamabad police have set up a digital control room following directions from IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman for direct monitoring of police stations.

He said that IGP, DIG (Operations) and SSP (Operations) would not only monitor police stations but also can interact with citizens through video calls.

He said that official numbers are being given to all SHOs, SDPOs and SPs so that citizens may contact relevant officials in case of any issue with them even after transfer of these officers.