Govt calls on joint session on Nov 16

On Friday, the federal government has decided to call on a joint session of the Parliament on November 16, Daily Times reported.

The government decided after getting assurances from the allied parties that they would extend support to the government in the joint session.

Allies will support the government during the join session, sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the PTI-led government had put off the joint session of the parliament after not getting the support of its allies for the passage of the proposed bills.

The allied parties of the government especially the PML-Q and the MQM-P to give their support in the joint session.

On the other hand, the government was going to introduce and pass some election reforms relating to the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) but the opposition opposed the move and some of the government’s allied parties were also not fully satisfied with the issue.

The government coalition parties including PML-Q, MQM-P, and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) had reservations on electoral reforms and EVMs bills.