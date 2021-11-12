World needed to device plan to avert human crisis in Afghanistan: Moeed

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf said that Afghan women and children were in dire need of assistance and the world community must come up with a plan to avert any humanitarian crisis in the land locked country.

He stated this while talking to a five-member US delegation led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, said a news release.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Moeed Yusuf suggested that the world needed to devise a system through which aid could reach Afghans before the spike in the winter season.

“Taliban need to be included in constructive dialogue because the political vacuum and instability will prove to be beneficial for terrorist organizations,” Dr. Moeed Yusuf said.

However, the two sides expressed their determination to strengthen cooperation and coordination in all fields.