Vice Chairman OMAP Tariq Mehmood appointed as convener Customs Intelligence

LAHORE: Senior Vice Chairman Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) Tariq Mehmood has been appointed as the convener of Customs Intelligence by the Regional Chairman Punjab of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, marking a significant honor.

In a press release issued on Monday, the association announced that this appointment will help in combating the smuggling of goods, which has had a profound impact on government revenues, including the petroleum levy, income tax, and withholding taxes.

Talking about his appointment, Tariq Mehmood said, “We are committed to collaborating closely with Pakistan Customs and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to combat the smuggling of goods, which has had a profound impact on government revenues, including the petroleum levy, income tax, and withholding taxes. This illicit trade has also resulted in job losses and heightened unemployment among the youth. Furthermore, refineries are grappling with elevated levels of unsold stocks and encountering various production challenges, such as inflated inventory levels and increased costs of funds.”