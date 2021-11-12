FBR website stopped working after cyberattack

People faced trouble accessing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) website as it has stopped working and showing an “invalid” error on the google search engine.

The reason behind the non-functionality of the website of the country’s premium tax collection body. could not be ascertained initially.

Later on, the reason observed was a cyberattack that stopped the working of the website server of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to the previous reports, this is not the first time that the FBR website has crashed, but earlier on September 30, the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax collection software had also crashed as taxpayers scrambled to file tax returns on the last day.

People willing to file the tax returns faced problems as the FBR’s portal had crashed on the last day set by the country’s supreme tax collection body to file returns through online services.

Since the cyberattack, the main server and the FBR website have been down and efforts were under way to fix the problem.

However, the FBR has made another link available for the visitors.