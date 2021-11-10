Opp fears fair polls thru EVMs: Shibli

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the opposition members were afraid of introducing the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for conducting elections.

“The opposition parties are not ready to accept EVMs which are aimed at bringing transparency in the election results and ending rigging”, he said while speaking at a function held at the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) to mark the World Science Day for Peace and Development.

The minister said the Ministry of Science and Technology and National University of Science and Technology had developed a world-class electronic voting machine. The minister emphasized that the country requires benefiting from technology for development, prosperity and raising living standards of the people.

“We need to break down anti-technological thinking through ensuring development of science and technology sector”, he added. Shibli Faraz also referred to the STEM programme to inculcate the flare for science and technology among the students and hoped that the programme would go a long way in serving the cause of science and technology in the country.

He said that children must not always use mobile phones to watch cartoons but “we have to inculcate science culture among them”, he added.

The minister pointed out that STEM program would be taken to the provinces during the next two weeks.

He also mentioned the Ministry of Science and Technology achievements like introduction of energy-saving fans which alone would help save 3000 MW of electricity. He said that they would also be planning to make the fuel efficient vehicles.

Emphasizing this year’s theme of the World Science Day, Shibli Faraz called for knowledge sharing and promoting research culture in the country to meet climate change challenges by undertaking research projects aimed at easing the common man’s life.

He said “Unfortunately most of us are reluctant to adopt the scientific advancement,” and referred to the stubborn attitude of opposition parties toward the electronic voting machines who were all opposing it without giving any valid reason or coming up with suggestions to bring improvement in the system.

“We need to change this mindset and go for result-oriented research which will bring improvement in the life of the people at large,” he said and adding that without proactively pursuing applied research the country could not be put on road to progress and prosperity.