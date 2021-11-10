Total Parco Installs First Electric Car Charging Station

Total Parco has inaugurated the first-ever EV charger at Packages Mall Lahore. The inauguration was held by the CEO of TOTAL PARCO Mehmet Celepoglu, Managing Director PARCO Shahid Mehmood Khan, CEO Packages Mall Khurram Raza Bakhtayari and other dignitaries. Present at one of the prime locations in the city of Lahore, this initiative is intended to support the growth of electric mobility in Pakistan.

This new EV charging station provides an environmentally friendly solution and convenience to electric vehicle owners in the form of a new technology called ‘Rapid Charge’. The state-of-the-art ‘Rapid Charge’ station deployed at Packages Mall is top-of-the-line, delivering a blisteringly fast charging time of 20 to 45 mins.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TPPL, Mehmet Celepoglu, stated, “Total PARCO will continue to play its role as a responsible energy company by consistently offering value products and services to our customers. We are committed to staying aligned with the policies of the Government of Pakistan towards clean energy and long-term environmental sustainability.”