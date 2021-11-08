It’s mandatory for everyone to pay taxes: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin maintained that there is no exemption in income tax and everyone have to pay it.

The finance advisor while addressing the Kamyab Jawan Convention in Islamabad said that businessmen and traders from all over Pakistan had met, adding that he told all the businessmen that if they do not pay taxes, they lose their right to vote.

“We will not be forced to beg [people] to pay [their] taxes,” he said.

The adviser said that if people in the small and medium enterprises (SME) and IT sectors do not have money, they will give it.

Meanwhile, he assured to fully support the agriculture, SME and IT sectors to take forward the country, saying that a fund will be established to give finances to those associated with the SMEs and IT sectors.

It is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream to provide every possible facilitation to the youth so that they can better serve the nation, Tarin said, adding that the Kamyab Jawan Program has been initiated with the same purpose – to explore the potential of the youth.

The adviser said that interest free agriculture and business loans are being provided under another initiative of the youth programme, which has been started to uplift about four million marginalised families.

On the other hand, while speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said Rs30 billion have been disbursed to the youth under the Kamyab Jawan Program.