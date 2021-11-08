Opposition parties are on same page, says Khursheed

On Monday, PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah has maintained that in politics it’s impossible to have a final say because decisions are taken based on the changing circumstances. He has also said that there is no difference of opinion among opposition members in the parliament, Daily Times reported.

Shah said this while talking to media outside the accountability court in Sukkur where he came to attend the hearing of a case against him.

He further said that he would try to bring opposition on a single platform as everyone give respect to him.

He held that Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruined the country’s economy. The premier did not understand it and he got rid of questions after giving a momentary statement, he added.

He said those who declared Imran Khan as honest and truthful, everybody knew how honest and truthful they were.

He asserted that the biggest problem of this country was inflation. The government after announcing a Rs120 billion subsidy, put a crushing burden of Rs200 billion on the poor by increasing the prices of petroleum products.

He said the meat was available for Rs1,300/kg in Karachi and Rs1,200/kg in Sukkur. It used to be sold at Rs700, he added. He said he was afraid that till December the oil price would exceed Rs150/litre and the dollar rate would hover above