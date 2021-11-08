NCOC records 9 coronavirus deaths, 449 new cases in a day

On Monday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has recorded another 9 coronavirus deaths and 449 new cases in the last 24 hours (Sunday).

After adding the fresh 449 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,277,160. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,547, which represents a ratio of 2.2 percent.

Moreover, a total of 41,709 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 449 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.07 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,235.

Statistics 8 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,709

Positive Cases: 449

Positivity %: 1.07%

Deaths : 09

Patients on Critical Care: 1235 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 8, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 517 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reach 1,225,880 with a 96% recovery rate.

As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 22,733.

Furthermore, 471,963 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 441,176 in Punjab, 178,643 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,151 in Islamabad,10,394 in Balochistan, 34,495 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,394 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.