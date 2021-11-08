Nawaz Sharif’s property to be auctioned on 19th

The district administration has decided to auction the property of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Mian Mir area. All the arrangements have made in this regard. Sources privy to the development told Daily Times that the district administration has completed preparations for the sale of Nawaz Sharif’s house in Mian Mir, Cantt. The sources said that keeping in view the decision by an accountability court, Cantt Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Ranjha has completed preparations for the sale of the property. The bungalow, property no 135, situated at Upper Mall, covers 2.8 kanlas of land and its worth is around Rs 8.5 crore. It will be presented for auction on November 19 and it will be handed over to the highest bidder.













