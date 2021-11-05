Faysal Quraishi meets with an accident in Dubai

Faysal Quraishi had reportedly met with a car accident while traveling in a taxi in Dubai. However, Quraishi luckily escaped the car crash and shared the bad news on his Instagram handle telling his fans that he is doing fine. The Bashar Momin actor is currently in Dubai to attend PISA awards. Fans also shared their good wishes for the actor on social media. Faysal Quraishi is a Pakistani actor, producer and television host. He appears in Pakistani television dramas, reality shows and films, and is one of Pakistan s highest paid actors. He is the recipient of more than 20 nationally recognised awards.













