Sugar price increases across Pakistan

Prices of sugar have been increased in various parts of the country, the Daily times reported.

The wholesale rate of the essential commodity has jacked up to Rs25 in Karachi after which its available Rs140 per kg now. Whereas in the retail market the sugar is available for Rs145/kg.

Whereas in Lahore, the retail price of sugar currently stands at Rs140/kg while the Sugar Dealers Association says there’s a suspended supply of the commodity by the millers. The price of sugar has increased by Rs9 per kg in the wholesale market and is being sold at Rs135/kg as compared to yesterday’s rate of Rs126/kg.

Moreover, with the increase of Rs200, a 50-kg sugar sack is being sold at Rs6,600 in Sukkur.

The increased sugar price will also impact the rates of drinks, sweets, cakes, fruit buns, and different kinds of bread types.