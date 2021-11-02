SAUDIA BARS CHILDREN UNDER AGE OF 12 TO ENTER MASJID AL-HARAM

According to details, children under the age of 12 do not fulfill the criteria for Umrah, and permission for prayers inside the Masjid al-Haram. No permission could be issued to them through Tawakkalna App.

No person could enter the premises of the Grand Mosque without prior permission for Umrah and prayers.

Saudi Arabia has announced to open the Khana-e-Kaaba (Grand Mosque) in Makkah and Masjid-e-Nabvi PBUH in Madinah with full capacity as the Kingdom announced ease in COVID restrictions on Oct 15.

It further shared that people will no longer be required to wear masks in open places from October 17. There will no longer be social distancing measures, gatherings will be allowed, while public places and public transport will operate at full capacity.