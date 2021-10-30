Beta baap se 10 kadam aage hai: Akshay Kumar

After the release of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan’s film Tadap trailer, actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to congratulate his friend for his son’s debut in Bollywood.

The ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor took to Twitter to share the thrilling trailer and wrote that Suniel Shetty’s son is 10 steps ahead of him, joking, “Yeh kis type ki herapheri hai bhai.”

He tweeted, “Yaar @SunielVShetty tera beta toh tujh se bhi das kadam aage hai. Yeh kis type ki herapheri hai bhai? What a trailer of #Tadap! Lots of love and best wishes to Ahaan.”

Replying to this, Suniel Shetty graciously thanked him for showing support. He wrote, “You were the first one who wished and predicted something beautiful years ago by just looking at his pic akki … Thank you so very much for the love you always show … appreciate.”

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty will be seen making his Bollywood debut with Tadap featuring Tara Sutaria. Sajid Nadiadwala’s film is presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

The love saga is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster RX 100 and will be the first big canvas romantic drama to release in theatres.

Directed by Milan Luthria, the romantic action drama oozes with electric chemistry between the young Gen Z stars.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production ‘Tadap’ directed by Milan Luthria, is out in cinemas on December 3, 2021.