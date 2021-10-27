Students in IIOJK booked for celebrating Pak T20 victory

Authorities have registered cases against students in India-occupied Kashmir who celebrated Pakistan’s comprehensive victory over India two days prior, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

Two separate cases were registered against the students at the SKIMS hospital in Soura, Srinagar, and those residing at the Government Medical College (GMC) Karan Nagar, Srinagar, for chanting slogans and celebrating Pakistan’s win.

Police registered the cases on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) directives.

As per an FIR registered at the Soura police station, “during intervening night of 24 and 25 October 2021 after Pakistan win T20 cricket match, students pursuing MBBS and other degrees residing in the unmarried hostel of SKIMS Soura raised slogans and burst firecrackers”.

It says that in this connection, a case was registered under section 13 of the black law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 105A and 505 IPC.

The police have also filed an FIR of the UAPA at the police station Karan Nagar against the students residing at the GMC hostel.

Police said the students had been booked for “crying and dancing last night after Pakistan won the World Cup T20 match against India”.

As per news reports, the investigation is ongoing and none of the students have been identified yet.

Several Kashmiri students were also beaten up in India after Pakistan handed India a humiliating 10-wicket defeat on Sunday.

According to Indian media reports, several students of the Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Indian Punjab’s Sangrur district were thrashed in their hostel rooms by students from UP and Haryana.

A similar incident also took place at the Rayat Bahrat University in Kharar.

Students from the Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology shared videos of several students being assaulted by the students from Uttar Pradesh.

“Kashmiri students who were assaulted in Sangrur and Kharar Mohali told me that they were rescued by the locals and other Punjabi students. Students from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had barged into their rooms, thrashed them and went on a rampage,” Nasir Khuehami, the national spokesperson J&K Students Association, had said.

A video was also posted by one of the students of the Sangrur college alleging that a security guard allowed students from UP to enter the rooms of Kashmiri students and thrash them.