Denmark’s Winther claims first European Tour title on Mallorca

SANTA PONÇA: Dane Jeff Winther held on for a one-shot victory at the Mallorca Open on Sunday to clinch his maiden European Tour title. The world number 307 took a two-stroke lead into the final day and carded a battling level-par 70 in the fourth round to edge out Spanish duo Pep Angles and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez and Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg. Winther made a bogey on the 18th green, after taking a two-shot advantage down the last, and celebrated with his family. “I’m overwhelmed,” he told europeantour.com. “I’m very pleased to see both my kids here and my friends, it’s fantastic. We’ve got a flight home tomorrow at 10am but tonight is going to be great I think.” It was the 33-year-old Winther’s first top-10 finish since a third-placed effort in Gran Canaria in April. He finished the tournament on 15 under par after firing eight-under 62s in the first and third rounds.













