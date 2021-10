On Monday, after a five-day protest by a banned outfit, the metro bus service in Lahore has been fully resumed, Daily Times reported.

Earlier in the day, the bus service was partially resumed. Metro Bus Service after repairing the Ravi Toll Plaza metro station resumed the service for passengers.

The metro station was vandalized and police had placed several containers on the metro track. The containers have now been removed from the tack and the bus service is fully restored now.