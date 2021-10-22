COVID-19 claims 16 more deaths, 567 new cases in a day

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday (today) morning, Pakistan has recorded 16 deaths and 567 new cases in the last 24 hours (Thursday).

After adding the new 567 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,267,393. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,344.

Moreover, a total of 39,200 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 567 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.44 percent.

However, as of yesterday, 864 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,214,663.

The number of patients in critical care was 1,704. As on Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 24,386.

Furthermore, 466,945 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 438,636 in Punjab, 177,240 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,615 in Islamabad, 33,159 in Balochistan, 34,422 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,376 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.