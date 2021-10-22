FBR to form panels for customs valuation of Iranian, Afghan goods

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to form committees for the determination of customs valuation of goods originating from Iran and Afghanistan.

In this regard, the FBR proposed amendments in the Customs Act, 1969 through SRO 1352 (I)/2021. According to the proposed amendments, the law would apply for the determination of values of goods of Afghan and Iran origin to regulate Pakistan-Afghan bilateral trade and discourage the incidence of under-invoicing and smuggling.

The law would be applicable on the Afghan and Iran origin goods, imported from Afghanistan and Iran through land routes.

“In case, if an item is being imported through sea route in significant quantities from Iran, then, the value of such items shall be determined in consultation with [the] Directorate of Valuation of Karachi.”

The FBR said the respective collector of Customs (Appraisement), on his motion, in his area of jurisdiction may determine the Customs values of any goods or category of goods imported in or exported out of Pakistan from or to Afghanistan and Iran through land Customs stations through the valuation committee constituted for the purpose: one additional collector of the collectorate (chairman of the committee); two deputy or assistant collectors of the collectorate (members of the committee); superintendents of principal appraisers or appraisers or inspectors as required; representative of respective chamber of commerce and industry; representative of Customs’ clearing agents association; All Pakistan Dry Fruits Importers and Exporters Association; and any other co-opted member as deemed appropriate by the collector.