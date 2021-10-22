Adamjee Life, Sehat Kahani join hands to provide free consultation

Adamjee Life Assurance Co. has entered into a partnership with SehatKahani; Pakistan’s fastest growing telemedicine platform to provide healthcare (OPD) services to all Adamjee life customers.

Through this collaboration, Adamjee Life customers will be able to have real-time access to certified doctors 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, free of charge, via SehatKahani’s established telemedicine solution.

Mr. Jalal Meghani, Deputy Managing Director, Adamjee Life shared his views, stating, “Partnering with SehatKahani is a testament of Adamjee Life’s commitment to care for the well-being of its customers. We also have a strong resolve to work towards developing a sustainable and robust healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan through the adoption of technology. Since we are in the still in the midst of the pandemic, this platform mitigates the exposure of patients who are sick or at-risk due to other conditions, as well as protect the healthcare workers and community at large.”

Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram & Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga, the co-founders and CEO & COO of SehatKahani respectively issued a combined statement on this partnership stating, “We take this as our national duty to step-up in the time of crisis where access to primary health is otherwise compromised. This application is not only helping the patients by providing them a safe and effective solution but has also helped easing the burden on healthcare facilities by 550,000+ patients to date. We are also thankful to Adamjee Life for partnering with us in spreading the message on a larger scale. We hope that we can also fight this together as a nation and rise beyond for a healthier future!”

This pandemic is a challenging time for us all. We will continue to facilitate the society in the best way possible and prove how reliable and caring we are under new an uncertain circumstances.