“I am in Islamabad for medical treatment,” says lost Bushra Rind

QUETTA: On Thursday, a reportedly missing member of Balochistan Assembly, Bushra Rind, has surfaced in Islamabad, Daily Times reported.

“I am in Islamabad for medical treatment,” Bushra Rind said in a statement today.

Yesterday five members of the dissatisfied group, including Akbar Askani, Lala Rasheed and Ms Bushra Rind, were not present in the assembly session summoned for the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

“The minority government has made our supporting members disappear,” a leader of the estranged group Zahoor Buledi alleged in the session.

“Those being declared missing have themselves opted to stay away from the session,” Chief Minister Jam Kamal said. “Several other members have also failed to attend the session,” the chief minister said. “Those being dubbed ‘missing’ are members of our party,” the chief minister reiterated.

While rejecting the allegations, Chief Minister Jam Kamal maintained that he will face and defeat the motion against his government.

A session of the Balochistan Assembly has been called on October 25 (Monday) for voting on the no-confidence motion tabled against Chief Minister Jam Kamal. The no-trust motion required 33 members support to de-seat the chief minister in the house of 65 members.

The estranged lawmakers asserted that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure and should be removed immediately

