ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Asad Umar the head of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could rise again if the country fails to achieve its target of vaccination against the viral disease.

He tweeted that,

To ensure there is no 5th wave of covid we have to meet vaccination targets set. Otherwise despite sharp decline in cases we remain vulnerable, if large number of people remain unvaccinated. Remember that 2nd dose is vital for protection against covid. Get fully vaccinated — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 21, 2021

Asad Umer further stated that,

In another tweet, Asad Umar shared the names of cities that have made great progress in vaccinating its citizens.

Best vaccination progress : islamabad, peshawar, gilgit, mirpur. Good progress: skardu, charsadda, sargodha. Needing improvement : Hyderabad, nowshera, Faisalabad, quetta, karachi, mingora, mardan. District admin & health teams in these cities need to improve performance — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 21, 2021

he wrote and added Hyderabad, Nowshera, Faisalabad, Quetta, Karachi, Mingora and Mardan need to improve their vaccination rate.

On the other hand, the NCOC said a total of 753,557 shots were administered on October 20, taking the total number of jabs administered since the start of the vaccination drive to 98,607,708. It’s the responsibility of every citizen to be fully vaccinated, he added.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 20 Oct:

753,557

Total vaccine administered till now: 98,607,708

ویکسین لگوانا قومی ذمہ داری ہے! — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 21, 2021