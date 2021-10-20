Abdul Rehman Khetran presented the no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan

A no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Alyani has been presented in the provincial assembly session today (Wednesday).

Secretary Balochistan Assembly issued an agenda of the assembly session requisitioned to table no-trust motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

However, BAP spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran presented the no-confidence motion before the assembly.

Addressing the session, Khetran demanded the release of the five missing lawmakers with immediate effect and said that the assembly has lost its confidence in Kamal.

Khetran said, “we demand Jam Kamal immediately step down from the post of the chief minister.”

“Due to his poor governance, the province had to witness hopelessness, disrepute, and unemployment, while the performance of different departments was also adversely affected,” he added.

Khetran further said that CM Kamal, assuming that he is the wisest of all, had been taking all decisions related to the province on his own.

“Running important matters without consultation has caused irreparable damage to the province,” Khetaran maintained, adding that owing to that, assembly members demand Jam Kamal step down from his post.

Previously, in a motion submitted to the assembly secretariat, said that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure.

Moreover, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Chief Organiser and MPA Jan Muhammad Jamali said that the “chief minister’s game is over”.

He urged Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to step down voluntarily.

However, the total strength of Balochistan Assembly members is 65 and for the success of the no-trust movement, only a simple majority of 33 members is required.

On the other hand, Mr Kamal is hopeful to overthrow the no-confidence move against him.

In his tweet posted on Tuesday night, Mr Kamal wrote: “I guess these people have been playing games in Balochistan for a long time. No wonder we are in such a state.

“Balochistan must be a game for Mr Jan Jamali but not Jam Kamal. We have come here to serve and shall till the last day. Kindly carry on your ‘games’.”

I guess these people have been playing games in balochistan for a kong time. No wonder we are in such a state. Balochistan must be a game for Mr jan Jamali but not jam kamal. We have come here to serve and shall till the last day. Kindly carry on ur 'games' pic.twitter.com/Ipol894lQd — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 19, 2021

Furthermore, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan will not give resignation from his position.

Liaquat Shahwani tweeted that the majority of lawmakers are supporting Jam Kamal Khan and he will not resign as the chief minister.

اکٹریت ہمارے ساتھ ہے،

وزیر اعلی بلوچستان @jam_kamal استعفی نہیں دینگے۔ ووٹنگ کے روز اسمبلی فلور پر ہماری اکثریت ثابت ہو جائیگی۔ — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) October 19, 2021

The spokesperson said that Khan’s majority will be proved on the assembly floor on the day of voting.

Earlier on October 14, Jam Kamal had refused to step down as the chief minister of Balochistan after he held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan amid the deepening political crisis in Balochistan.