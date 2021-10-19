Sara Bharwana takes over Atif Aslam’s Instagram, pens birthday wish for herself

Singer Atif Aslam s wife Sara Bharwana temporarily took over the singer s account to wish herself on her big day.

Singer Atif Aslam s wife has penned a special birthday wish for herself on behalf of her husband. Bharwana took over husband s Instagram to heap praises on herself for the occasion.

“You are undoubtedly the most funniest, cutest, hardworking, smartest, wittiest, beautiful person I have ever known,” began Sara in the hilarious post.

She quipped, “The other person in this picture is my Husband Marrying me was the best decision of your life – I love you Oh wait … happy birthday to me,” adding partying face emojis.

Atif Aslam got married to Sara in March 2013. The lovebirds are parents to two sons.