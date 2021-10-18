Rain lashes twin cities, snowfall continues at Chillas region

Heavy rain and lightning lashed twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where many of feeders have been tripped and various low-lying areas and roads inundated with rainwater.

However, Islamabad Electric Supply Company teams have started working on fault and tripping on several feeders.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that dry weather will hold in most districts of Punjab while rain with strong wind and thunderstorms are expected in the Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, and Lahore.

On the other hand, snowfall continued at Babusar Top and Ferry Meadows, Nanga Parbat, and other areas. Gilgit Baltistan Emergency Service police and local authorities rescued around 200 stranded tourists’ in 22 vehicles at Babusar Top and shifted them to Chillas.

Babusar Top-Naran National Highway has been closed for all kinds of traffic here while 16 inches of snow was recorded at Babusar Top.