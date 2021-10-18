COVID-19 positivity rate continues to show downward trend in Pakistan

Coronavirus has been continuously showing a downward trend for about two weeks. Pakistan has recorded 11 deaths and 663 new cases from in the last 24 hours (Sunday), according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday (today) morning.

After adding the new 663 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,265,047. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,280.

Moreover, a total of 39,902 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 663 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.66 percent as compared.

Statistics 18 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,902

Positive Cases: 663

Positivity %: 1.66%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 1913 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 18, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 1,019 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,210,897.

The number of patients in critical care was 1,913. As on Sunday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 25,870.

Furthermore, 465,819 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 437,974 in Punjab, 176,886 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,469 in Islamabad, 33,128 in Balochistan, 34,402 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,369 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.