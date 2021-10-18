Fugitive businessman close to Venezuela’s Maduro extradited to US

A fugitive businessman accused of acting as a money launderer for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime was extradited Saturday to the United States from Cape Verde, US justice officials said. The Justice Department said in a statement that Alex Saab was due to appear in court in Florida on Monday and expressed “admiration” to authorities in Cape Verde for their help in the case.

Venezuela reacted furiously, suspending talks with the US-backed opposition on ending the country’s political and economic crisis.

Saab, a Colombian national, and his business partner Alvaro Pulido are charged in the United States with running a network that exploited food aid destined for Venezuela, an oil-rich nation mired in an acute economic crisis. They are alleged to have moved $350 million out of Venezuela into accounts they controlled in the United States and other countries. They risk up to 20 years in prison. Saab, who also has Venezuelan nationality and a Venezuelan diplomatic passport, was indicted in July 2019 in Miami for money laundering, and was arrested during a plane stopover in Cape Verde off the coast of West Africa in June 2020.

Venezuela’s opposition has described Saab as a frontman doing shady dealings for the populist socialist regime of Maduro. Colombian President Ivan Duque praised Saab’s extradition.

“The extradition of Alex Saab is a triumph in the fight against the drug trafficking, asset laundering and corruption that the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro has fostered,” Duque tweeted. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized as the country’s acting president by the United States and more than 50 other countries, also welcomed the move.

“We Venezuelans, who have seen justice kidnapped for years, respect and celebrate the system of justice in democratic countries like Cape Verde,” he tweeted. In a development not officially linked to the Saab extradition, shortly after news broke of the extradition six former oil executives under house arrest for corruption in Venezuela were taken to an undisclosed prison.

They had worked for Citgo, a US-based subsidiary of the state oil company PDVSA. Five of the six hold US nationality and the other is a permanent resident of the United States.