Crackdown against criminal elements continues across Punjab

On the direction of Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan, crackdown against criminals is underway in all districts of the province. Actions against notorious criminals, illegal weapons and drugs have been intensified. In this regard, Kasur police took emergency measures to arrest criminals and achieved significant successes during the last 30 days. According to details, police led by DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar arrested 149 hardened criminals implicated in heinous crimes of murder, dacoity and robbery. Moreover 108 court absconders have also been arrested. At least 17 accused are of A category proclaimed offenders among the arrested. Similarly, 59 notorious drug dealers were arrested in large scale crackdown against drug dealers and 52 kg of cannabis, 355 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession besides registration of cases against them. While cracking down on illegal weapon holders, nine rifles, ten guns and 82 pistols were recovered from the possession of 106 accused and cases were registered. As many as nine gambling dens were raided and 24 accused were arrested and thousands of rupees at stake were also seized. In addition to it, 14 accused belonging to four dangerous dacoit gangs involved in dozens of dacoities and robberies were arrested, and stolen property worth Rs39,17000 and modern illegal weapons were recovered from their possession.













