International Measles-Rubella Mission shares feedback with Pakistani health officials

ISLAMABAD: A high level “International Measles-Rubella Mission” shares feedback with Pakistan’s Top Health Officials at the end of a Week-Long Visit to Pakistan.

As Pakistan gear up for the biggest Measles-Rubella (MR) Campaign in global history, Dr Faisal Sultan, SAPM chaired a very important National Inter-Agency Coordination Committee (NICC) meeting today here at the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination, Islamabad. The meeting was scheduled in line with a high level “Partners Mission” with members from WHO, Gavi, UNICEF and other global health leading entities.

The Mission visit dated 11th to 15th October 2021 comprised meetings with the federal and provincial levels Expanded Programmes on Immunization (EPI), Polio Emergency Operation Centres, UNICEF/WHO representatives and all other stakeholders. The primary agenda of the visit was to incorporate global wisdom on MR campaign preparation and implementation in Pakistan.

The Mission members shared observations vis-a-vis recommendations acquired during their weeklong visit in terms of high-level advocacy for the Measles-Rubella Catch-up Campaign with senior political and administrative leadership. The mission focus also remained on adequate human resources, especially female vaccinators, brainstorming to Identify bottlenecks and suggest directions for all stakeholders especially in terms of MR campaign and Covid-19 vaccinations, Schools and Madrassas vaccination and out of school children.

Speaking at the NICC meeting, Dr Faisal Sultan valued the visit of MR Mission saying it is high time for the global perspectives that we are getting one month prior to the campaign. SAPM also agreed to the recommendations and assured the MR Mission that the Government of Pakistan will ensure working in the light of these. Dr Faisal Sultan stated that all vaccination campaigns will get their due consideration in term of implementation.

Dr Muhammad Akram Shah, National Programme Manager thanked SAPM for applauding findings/success factors highlighted in the MR Vision Visit especially in connection with Routine Immunization and Polio synergy interventions.

The mission consisted of Dr Natasha Sarah Crowcroft, Senior Technical Adviser MR, WHO HQ, Dr Adetokunbo Oshin, Director – High impact countries, Gavi Secretariat, Dr Stephen Sosler, Head – Vaccine Implementation team, Gavi, Ms Alexa Reynolds, Senior Country Programme Manager, Gavi, Dr Christopher Gregory, Senior Health Advisor and Head, Accelerated Immunization Initiatives, UNICEF HQ, Dr Almea Matanock, CDC Pakistan and others.