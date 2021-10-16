People raise hue and cry over price hike in petroleum products

ISLAMABAD: People have raised a great hue and cry after the PTI-led government has declared a huge price hike in petroleum products, increasing the per litre cost of petrol by Rs10.49 and high-speed diesel by Rs12.44 for the next fortnight.

The notification was issued a day after the government hiked power tariff by Rs1.39 per unit which would come into effect from next month.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs10.95 per litre while light speed diesel has got costlier by Rs8.84 per litre.

“At present, oil prices have risen around $85 a barrel (Global Benchmark Brent) highest since October 2018,” reads the notification.

It further added that entire energy chain prices have observed a strong surge in the past couple of months due to higher demand for energy spots and supply bottlenecks.

While looking at the present situation, the ministry said, the government has absorbed the pressure and provided maximum relief to consumers by keeping Petroleum Levy and Sales Tax to a minimum. Therefore, prices worked out by OGRA have been approved.

The new prices of petroleum products will be effective from October 16 (today).