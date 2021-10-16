SBP directs banks to digitise corporate payments

SBP has now made it mandatory for its regulated entities (REs), including banks, microfinance banks, payment system operators, and payment system providers, to provide a digital payment means to their corporate clients so that businesses can send and receive their payments. This is a step toward the digitization of payments and receipts in corporate sectors. After receiving a recent notice of compliance from SBP, all of its regulated organizations have been directed to assist their institutional clients in making large-value payments via electronic channels, including corporations, partnerships, and limited liability companies. Now, regulated entities must extend online portals/platforms for digital payments and receipts for corporations, including online interbank fund transfers, bill/invoice sharing, and payment services like OTC digital payments services/facilities, card payment through Point of Sale (POS) terminals.













