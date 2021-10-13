Sindh govt declares public holiday on Eid Milad un Nabi

KARACHI: On Wednesday, the government of Sindh has declared a public holiday on 12th Rabi ul Awal, falling on October 19.

Earlier on October 7, the moon for the holy month of Rabi ul Awal had been sighted in Pakistan.

According to a notification issued by the home department, a ban has been imposed on pillion riding in all cities on October 19.

“Against the backdrop of numerous threat alerts of disruption of law and order during various events of Rabi ul Awal, there is a need for imposing a ban under Section 144 Cr.PC on pillion riding for one day on 12th Rabi ul Awal 1443 Hijri i.e. October 19, 2021,” the notification read.

The home department further maintained that the ban won’t apply to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, personnel of law enforcement agencies/security agencies in uniform, employees of essential services, and journalists subject to showing their press card/service card.