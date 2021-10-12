Bank Alfalah, TCS sign MoU for laptop financing

Bank Alfalah and The City School (TCS) have collaborated to offer a first of its kind solution for digital financing of laptops, electronic devices and school fee to The City School staff and parents of the students through the bank’s digital payment and credit rails. A memorandum of understanding was signed to reaffirm this partnership.

The solution makes Bank Alfalah’s suite of affordable financing solutions available to both the school staff and parents, catering to evolving technological and personal needs.

Employees of TCS and parents may purchase laptops through affordable plans, while parents may further benefit from the platform by digitally applying for loans to finance their children’s school fee in these testing times.

Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah commented, “This association between Bank Alfalah and The City School is the beginning of a promising relationship, which will evolve to offer complete banking solutions in the future. Bank Alfalah is keen to support organisations in their efforts to adapt to these challenging times and to enable them with digital banking solutions. We look forward to furthering our relationship with The City School.” The Chairperson of The City School, Dr Farzana Firoz, underscored the benefit of the alliance to both teachers and parents, emphasising the need for affordable and accessible financingsolutions. “I am confident that this will empower our teachers and parents of our students by providing access to cutting-edge technology from their homes and offices, enabling their transition into the world of hybrid learning and digital payments,” she remarked.