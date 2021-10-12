Business community mourns demise of AQ Khan, says FPCCI chief

FPCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that the entire business industry and trade community of Pakistan is mourning the demise of the legendary and celebrated scientist and father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

FPCCI Chief added that Dr AQ Khan lived an accomplished life and lived the dream of Pakistan to the fullest. He inspired and motivated three generations of Pakistanis and will continue to inspire and influence the future generations to come. Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that the nuclear programme of Pakistan has effectively made the country’s defense invincible from external threats and has provided a secure environment for socio-economic growth of Pakistan. FPCCI will hold Fateha Khawani in all its office countrywide for the departed soul and to commemorate Dr AQ Khan’s unparalleled contributions to country’s defense, academia and philanthropic landscape.