PPP announces a new date to hold rally in Karachi

On Sunday, PPP Karachi Division President and Information Minister Saeed Ghani announced that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would now organize its rally on October 17 instead of October 18.

He said the date was re-scheduled after a detailed consultation with party leaders. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other prominent party leaders will address the gathering, he added.

However, the Pakistan People’s Party, the ruling party in the province, earlier announced to hold a rally on October 18 at the Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi, to pay homage to the party’s activists and supporters killed in a blast at former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s homecoming rally near Karsaz on 18 October 2007.

Moreover, provincial and local party leaders have been directed to ensure the rally’s participants follow complete Covid SOPs.

Furthermore, the deadly suicide blast carried at a motorcade targeting former party chairperson Benazir Bhutto took place on Karsaz Road on October 18, 2007. Bhutto remained unhurt in the attack but the terrorist strike claimed around 177 lives and hundreds were injured in one of the major terrorist attacks in Pakistan.