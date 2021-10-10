Cabinet okays transaction plan of local governments

The 48th meeting of the Provincial Cabinet was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s secretariat on Saturday which gave principle approval of the transaction plan of local governments.

It was decided to constitute a high-level cabinet committee comprising legal and constitutional experts including the ministers of law, local government and prosecution departments, ministers of other concerned departments, Advocate General Punjab and other high ranked officers for devising the strategy for the implementation on transaction plan. The committee will review every aspect of the transaction plan and will submit its recommendations.

The chief minister directed the provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants to fully participate in the celebrations of Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen which will continue till 12 of Rabi-ul-awal in Punjab. Special ceremonies will be held at tehsil, district, division and provincial level, he added. He said that all human beings including angels send Drood on Holy Prophet (PBUH) and will continue to do so forever. It is a matter of great pride for every Muslim to express greatness of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The cabinet meeting also ratified the decisions of the 60th, 61st and 62nd meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development, 68th and 69th meetings of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legal Affairs. Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretaries and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office and discussed the matters of mutual interest, food security and increasing crop production. The Chief Minister said that ensuring the food security is the responsibility of the government and maintaining close liaison with the private sector in this regard is utmost necessary. Usman Buzdar said that province has abundant wheat reserves and the Punjab is playing major role in ensuring Pakistan’s food security.

He said that incumbent government has safeguard the right of the cultivators. Farmers of wheat, sugarcane and other crops have received full compensation for their produces. He said that “Kisaan cards” have been issued for the welfare of the farmers whereas previous governments had exploited them. He said that in the previous regimes farmers had been protesting on the roads for their rights but today’s farmers are prosperous. The use of modern technology is essential to increase agricultural production and farmers are being equipped with modern machinery besides ensuring the supply of quality fertilizer to them. Due to the government’s farmer friendly measures, agri-production has been substantially increased, said Usman Buzdar. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the World Mental Health Day has linked the healthy life directly with the healthy mind and said that there is a need to create awareness among the people about the precautionary measures to prevent themselves from mental illness. He said that poverty, insecurity, and lack of education are the major causes for increasing the number of people suffering from mental chaos adding that unnecessary use of mobile phones and computers is also increasing these numbers. Spending life outside the law of nature are increases the risk of suffering from mental illness whereas living simple life maintains mental health. Physical exercise, recreational activities and a good environment are essential for mental health. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that providing best healthcare facilities for the rehabilitation of mentally ill people are among the priorities of the government and government will continue to take coordinated efforts in this regard.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to launch an effective campaign against dengue and said that all concerned departments should play their due role to control the spread of this disease. He further directed to ensure the implementation of the plan devised for curbing the dengue besides paying full attention to indoor and outdoor surveillance. The Chief Minister directed the administrative officers to continue effective monitoring of anti-dengue measures.

Dengue larva should be eradicated through effective surveillance of public and private buildings, tire shops and graveyards. Usman Buzdar warned that he will not tolerate any negligence in this regard. He also directed to provide all necessary facilities to the patients and their attendants in the dengue wards and on the counters setup in the hospitals. He also stressed upon citizens not to let water stagnant on the roofs or any other places in their houses and follow preventive measures.