Drone attack hits Saudi airport, injures 10

On Friday evening, ten people were badly injured in an attack on an airport in the Saudi Arabian city of Jazan, near the border with Yemen.

10 people suffered only minor injuries when “a hostile projectile fell on King Abdullah Airport”, according to a statement from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Saudi Arabia already blamed Huthi forces in Yemen, who are confronting a Saudi-led coalition to reinstate the ousted government there, for several attacks against Saudis.

Earlier on Wednesday, four workers were wounded after the coalition intercepted an explosives-laden drone targeting the kingdom’s Abha airport, a popular destination for Saudi tourists, state media reported.

On August 31, a drone hit the same airport, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian aircraft.