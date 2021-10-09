Responsibility is associated with accountability: commissioner

University of Management and Technology (UMT) held a seminar on Importance of Administrative Leadership here at UMT. Commissioner Lahore Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis joined as guest of honor, who holds vast experience of administrative leadership and various bureaucratic structures. He also met with Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza and appreciated the UMT’s contribution towards Lahore gets vaccinated project.

Commissioner Lahore Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis delivered a lecture on administrative measures in Pakistan. He said that responsibility is associated with accountability and he always ensured transparency, accountability and effective leadership in all the roles assigned to him. He also ended the recommendation culture as head of the Food Authority. Captain (R) Usman instructed the audience to create opportunities out of every challenge. He also advised the students saying each one of us has a role to play in the world and we should keep the desire of doing our best in each role.

“Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) is the best example of a leader” therefore we must follow his teachings in every field of life; said Muhammad Usman Younis. Commissioner Lahore further said that in order to be a leader and for an effective bureaucratic system one has to effectively utilize human resources, communicate efficiently, have command over knowledge and be a practicing individual. He also emphasized on two important things in a pandemic, wear masks to stop the spread of Corona virus and get vaccinated. Law is the same for every one of us and without transparency in law there is no governance; he added.

Commissioner talked about his leadership skills and expressed that during his tenure in the Food and Drug Authority he was successful in limiting the caffeine content in energy drinks and succeeded in eliminating polio virus from the environment.

At the end of the session Commissioner Lahore Captain (R) Usman distributed souvenirs and trophies among the students of various colleges and universities, who secured prominent positions in the debating competitions held at UMT.

Head OCM Saqib Akhtar presented a souvenir to Commissioner Lahore. Seminar was attended by Head OCM Saqib Akhtar, UMT faculty, staff and students.