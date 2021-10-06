PDWP approves Rs7.825b road sector schemes

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab approved 10 development schemes of the road sector with an estimated cost of Rs7.825 billion. These schemes were approved in the 22nd meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by the Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included dualisation of Lahore-Jaranwala Faisalabad-Jhang Bhakkar Road from Ayub Chowk to Ali Abad bypass (from No 213.40 to 218.50-km) length 5.10km, re-construction of road from Phalia to Dinga, Length 25.25 Km, Phalia, District Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs776.944 million.

Construction of Carpeted Road from Malakwal to Sat Sira Chowk Mandi Bahauddin, Length 30 Kms, District Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs650.000 million. Construction of Flyover at Rajjar Railway Crossing Sarai Alamgir District Gujrat at the cost of Rs999.379 million.

Rehabilitation of Road from Narowal to Zafarwal “Excluding City Portion” Length 25.00 Km in District Narowal at the cost of Rs1,139.674 million. Improvement of Road from Kalowal Mor Ahmad Nagar to Sial Mor (M-2 Link) Tehsil Lalian District Chiniot (Length 15.00 Km) at the cost of Rs450.950 million. Widening of (Carpet) road from Hafizabad to Sukheke Mandi, Length 29.24 Km (Section Km 0.00 to 7.40 and 23.70 to 29.24, Length 13.14 Km) at the cost of Rs704.775 million.

Widening of Road from Chowki Sukheke to Cheemi Mohallah Jalalpur Bhattian, Length 23.25 Km, District Hafizabad at the cost of Rs982.691 million.

Improvement of different roads in UCs 01 to 24, Length 93.25 Km, Tehsil Gojra, District T.T. Singh at the cost of Rs820.000 million and rehabilitation of road Layyah to Karor, Length 30.00 Km, District Hafizabad at the cost of Rs750.000 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning and Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.