PTI govt will face heavy defeat in coming elections: Hamza Sharif

On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has asserted that the PTI government will witness severe outcomes in the coming general elections, Daily Times reported.

While addressing the PML-N Workers Convention in Rajanpur, Hamza harshly denounced the PTI-led government and said that all those who had hurled people into the furnace of inflation would be held answerable.

He further said that the prices of electricity and fertilizers had skyrocketed in the country. Adding that electricity prices had doubled and today the farmers were worried as the sack of fertilizer had gone up from Rs 2,300 to Rs 7,000.

“If given the opportunity, will transform Rojhan, Dera Ismail Khan Road into an expressway,” he said.

The PA opposition leader said that the incumbent government had abolished the 30 percent quota dedicated for the youth of South Punjab. Added that they had worked for the people of South Punjab.