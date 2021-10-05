PM to hold a meeting for appointment of NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a high level meeting. The meeting will discuss the appointment of the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today.

The high level meeting will sit to discuss and also take decisions about the appointment of chairman NAB.

It is to be mentioned here that the incumbent Chairman NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal’s four-year term is completing on October 8.

Law Minister Farogh Naseem, and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry will be present in the meeting. Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and other aides of the prime minister Imran Khan will also attend the meeting.

The session will also approve a summary. The summary will be about the extension of the tenure of incumbent Chairman NAB, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, according to sources.

After approval in the meeting, the session will send the summary to the President of Pakistan for his endorsement, sources said.

Prime Minister will chair the meeting. The meeting will commence after the session of federal cabinet. The session of federal cabinet will also start shortly, according to the sources.