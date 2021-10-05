Jam Kamal mulls calling it a day

Amidst deepening fissures within the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal is seriously considering to resign from his office.

According to sources, Jam Kamal conveyed his intentions to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in a recent meeting in Quetta, saying there is no reason for him to continue when his party members are not with him.

Sanjrani has held a series of meetings in Quetta in a bid to defuse the crisis and garner support for the beleaguered CM. The sources, however, said it appears that Quetta yatra of Sanjrani has failed to change the hearts of the disgruntled lawmakers in favour of Jam Kamal, who resigned from the party’s presidency earlier on Friday.

The sources further revealed that Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is aspiring to become the next chief minister. The close associates of Bizenjo have already started contacting lawmakers of other parties to gather their support.

When contacted, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Langau told Daily Times said efforts are still underway to placate the disgruntled party members and iron out the differences. Supporting Jam Kamal, he said that the incumbent chief minister undertook unprecedented development projects and spread the network of roads in the entire province. “In view of this, the opposition parties see very little chances of their success in the next general elections, therefore, they have hatched this conspiracy to dislodge Jam Kamal in a bid to undermine his whole good work.” He, however, said that contacts are still on with the disgruntled party elements to save the provincial government becoming a victim of the opposition’s plot.