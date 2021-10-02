Roglic wins Giro dell’Emilia

ROME: Slovenian Pimoz Roglic won his second Giro dell’Emilia on Saturday, following his 2019 victory, as he edged out Portuguese rider Joao Almeida at the end of the 195-kilometre one-day race. The three-time Tour of Spain winner was the strongest rider in the five-man group that battled for victory on the fifth and final ascent of the San Luca climb in Bologna. Almeida, who benefited from the work of his Belgian Deceuninck-Quick Step teammate Remco Evenepoel, battled almost to the end but had to give up a few seconds from the line as Roglic of Jumbo powered to victory. Canadian Michael Woods of Israel Startup Nation finished third with Briton Adam Yates of Ineos fourth.













