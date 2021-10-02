Another 54 cases of dengue reported in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: 54 more people were diagnosed with dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad in the last 24 hours.

Total number of dengue fever cases reported in this season has soared to 463. Rural areas reported 38 more cases. Whereas, urban areas of Islamabad have reported 16 more cases.

Overall, rural areas of Islamabad have reported 300 dengue fever cases. Whereas, the city area has reported 163 cases, according to the sources.

Three patients have died of the mosquito-borne viral infection in Islamabad over the past two weeks, the sources said. The sources added that two people died in rural areas. Whereas, one patient of dengue fever died in the urban area.

Delay in fumigation by the administration resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season, the sources said.

Most patients of the dengue hemorrhagic fever are under treatment in the dengue wards of hospitals in Rawalpindi.