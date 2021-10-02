APHC denounces use of force by India to suppress Kashmiris

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has denounced the use of brute force by Indian troops to suppress Kashmiris’ legitimate, democratic and peaceful struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that it was an admitted fact that all the freedom movements had ultimately succeeded to defeat the forcible occupations anywhere in the world. He termed the brazen military onslaught to trample basic fundamental rights of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir as the worst kind of state terrorism and expressed concern over the escalation in killings, molestation of women, arbitrary arrests, destruction of dwellings and other human rights abuses by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

The APHC spokesman hailed the steadfastness of the brave people of Kashmir and said that they had resisted and morally defeated one of the strongest armies of the world. He said the Kashmiris had rendered innumerable sacrifices in their freedom struggle which should provide an inspirational message to all the victims of forcible occupation anywhere in the world.

The spokesman reiterated the APHC’s demand of settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations. He said, it has become obligatory for the World Body to take cognizance of the worst human rights abuses being perpetrated by Indian forces’ personnel in IIOJK.