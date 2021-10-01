Alvi asks GSV to work independently, create a new era for Pakistan football

President Dr. Arif Alvi held top table talks with board members of Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) Yasir Mehmood, Chairman Zabe Khan, Chief Executive Officer and Saqib Rafiq Chaudhry, Chief Operating Officer to become the custodians of football through its private football enterprise forging a strategic alliance between UK and Pakistan.

With former England and Liverpool star Michael Owen unveiled last week as The PFL Ambassador, Owen sent a public message on twitter to meet President Arif Alvi in Pakistan soon. The hopes of millions across the nation have been rekindled and the world’s most popular game’s next destination is Pakistan.

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi said “plans are very exciting and more importantly realistic. GSV is what Pakistan needs and they will work without any affiliation to any PFF faction and with no interference from the FIFA NC – this is about football in Pakistan. Football needs experts like GSV to create a new sports economy in Pakistan which never existed or understood in Pakistan and put simply even I do now”.

Zabe Khan CEO of GSV said “My remit is to recalibrate our nation with a future proof football ecosystem. The UK and Pakistan partnership in football is all set to flourish in a sustainable development plan to finally give Pakistan a level playing field to meet international standards”.

Yasir Mehmood, Chairman of GSV said “Football all over the world belongs to the private sector – so why should Pakistan be any different. It is about time we revive 70 years of football that has been lost in translation and misinterpreted by many so it is time a UK join forces

GSV is investing and creating a new sports economy in Pakistan worth $60 million over the next 5 years and will prioritise on the crippled football infrastructure in Pakistan. The stadium design and schedule was disclosed to President Arif Alvi in this high level meeting. More than the league, the state of the art stadium has created a sense of excitement amongst senior government officials in Pakistan. The public speculation over the design of the stadium is also gathering momentum with plans to unveil it from the home of football in England next