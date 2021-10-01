Govt asked POA president to resign after poor performance at Olympics: Fahmida Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza said that the government has asked president Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to leave the office. The government asked him to resign after the poor performance of the Pakistani contingent in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Dr Fahmida Mirza submitted a written response in the National Assembly (NA). She said that the federal government provided facilities for the 10 athletes and 11 officials. All of them took part in the Tokyo Olympics.

The POA has also not informed the ministry about the causes of the bad performance of the Pakistani athletes.

“The government has also asked the president of the association to step down from his office”. Fahmida Mirza said this in her written response. She also added that the government is not willing to interfere in the POA matters.

Pakistani contingent in a recently held Tokyo Olympics 2020 had performed very badly except Arshad Nadeem. He showed promising performance in the javelin throw competition but ended up securing fifth position.

Government called the president POA to step down from his office. The cold war is also underway between the government and the association.

Pakistan has three major events next year. They are in the shape of the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Islamic Games. Besides, the nation will also host the 14th South Asian Games early next year. The POA and government continues might affect the preparations.