Sindh govt urged take steps for relief in rain-affected areas

The Central Vice President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has urged the provincial government to declare emergency in the province and constitute relief committees at taluka level in the wake of heavy rains due to cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said, “Sindh government needs to declare emergency across the province including the provincial capital Karachi and initiate contingency measures at the earliest to prevent losses to human lives and minimize damages.” To deal with any potential flood situation and ensure coordinated efforts by relevant government departments and relief agencies it was essential to set up control rooms and form relief committees at the grass root level, Haleem Adil Sheikh suggested and stressed on the need of imparting awareness to masses regarding emerging weather situation in connection with cyclonic storm Gulab. Despite of meteorological department’s early weather warnings and recommendations for immediate steps, relevant departments of Sindh government failed to initiate timely measures and people in various areas of the province had to face hardships, he alleged.













